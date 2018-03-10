By on ( 2 Comments )

Generative Illustrations By Janusz Jurek

Polish designer Janusz Jurek has specialized in digital art and illustration over the years. His more recent work involves a lot of generative illustration. Unfortunately, he didn’t document his working technique, so we can only take a wild guess and imagine that he works with some programming tools.

3D Sketch is a personal project by our featured artist, Janusz Jurek. In this art set, our artist used generative art technique. According to Wikipedia, Generative art refers to art as a whole, or a part, that has been created with the use of an autonomous system. An autonomous system in this context is generally one that is non-human and can independently determine features of an artwork that would otherwise require decisions made directly by the artist. For Janusz, it is about motion, and human body is about motion even when it is motionless, it has a complicated nervous system and blood vessels, which works all the time, like wires. The way it works is the greatest wonders of nature. Read on and check out this art set!

In his body series, he makes lines converge and mix to create body shapes like arms or legs. The lines structure looks organic, like a series of nerves in an anatomic drawing. I also love the electrical look-and-feel on these rendering in white on a black background.

