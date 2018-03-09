Wonderful Portraits Of Different Owl Species By Brad Wilson

In this stunning series by Brad Wilson, the photographer captures up-close portraits of different owl species. Each bird is set against a stark black background, and the brilliant vantage point allows us to marvel at their unique qualities. Tiny feathers, short beaks, and glassy eyes stare straight into the camera with an intense gaze.

From the newly launched site for the National Audubon Society, some gorgeous photos of owls from Brad Wilson website