owl-portraits-2
Barn Owl
owl-portraits-1
Western Screech-Owl
owl-portraits-9
Spectacled Owl
owl-portraits-8
Mexican Spotted Owl
owl-portraits-6
Great Horned Owl
owl-portraits-5
Flammulated Owl
owl-portraits-4
Eastern Screech-Owl
owl-portraits-3
Eurasian Eagle-Owl
owl-portraits-7
Long-Eared Owl

 

Wonderful Portraits Of Different Owl Species By Brad Wilson

In this stunning series by Brad Wilson, the photographer captures up-close portraits of different owl species. Each bird is set against a stark black background, and the brilliant vantage point allows us to marvel at their unique qualities. Tiny feathers, short beaks, and glassy eyes stare straight into the camera with an intense gaze.

From the newly launched site for the National Audubon Society, some gorgeous photos of owls from Brad Wilson website

It’s not easy to get owls to mug for the camera. Even in captivity the birds remain aloof, unruffled by the flash and unmoved by attempts to bribe them. Photographer Brad Wilson learned that lesson firsthand after trying to win over owls from the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis and The Wildlife Center near Espanola, New Mexico. He spent hours with each bird, trying to capture its direct gaze. “It’s hard to get animals to look at you like humans do,” he says. “That shot became my holy grail.”

source: Audubon

 

