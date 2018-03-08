21147416_735482489970463_2847382692398366720_n

“Requiem For Pianos”: Photographer Travels The Globe Taking Eerie Pictures Of Abandoned Pianos

Photographer Romain Thiery has travelled the globe taking haunting pictures of the dust-covered instruments in dozens of dilapidated buildings.

The piano teacher, from Montpellier in the South of France, has dubbed the project ‘Requiem for Pianos’ and his images tell a story about the music that might have once been played in the decaying buildings. He has visited various countries including Belgium, Italy, Germany, Poland and the Ukraine.

He said: “The series is a project that is really close to my heart. At first people always wonder whether they are paintings or photographs. I try to make the atmosphere very peaceful and the textures and light as natural as possible. People tell me they feel immersed as if they can hear some notes of the music still. I am often asked why the piano but this instrument has been with me since I was very young and as a piano teacher is an integral part of my life today.”

22580506_133646637358199_6621230697157754880_n21041087_131220824162592_7665986315158028288_n17266067_636380976563216_5327364884340408320_n
20347450_341922236231745_1097705310560190464_n
20347480_1737260999618735_2618599963612938240_n25023960_137405333596059_2688366050864529408_n21909558_1772736723018870_8868909085995565056_n
blog-4KRm46TbBOf594f83fc47abbb9f3c755119d03dfbbf1b836d2077b97f6c81ff486cb643f1bRomain_Thiery_White_piano_palacebdf9902f1e5e59ba28f1a2930373280d
eb091d45b9920df1ce17624e2713c7a0
Abandoned_pianos_around_the_world37Abandoned_pianos_around_the_world22Abandoned_pianos_around_the_world19
23161576_126297728056929_4882083892229570560_n18160854_1331514120275402_4037186756213211136_n15803024_241749296264745_4321128933937381376_n24839125_502617126785995_5039036333826244608_n21984862_136075590350209_1967662957978451968_n17438959_1438328719573852_3861768777037250560_n15338467_231434070601577_2822998200258920448_n18096137_1688570851437603_5991161318411862016_n0-1415876106_1213736758703618_551890021792088064_n15538867_1116303741752657_8058932147219595264_n15035060_105613639926879_5079813522133614592_n
0d0eb979a2009d1e160c1e7747721e43
15876706_353006861750294_7876072299684691968_n

Published by FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

