A. L. Crego Turns Street Art Into Brilliant Animated Gifs

giphyA.L crego.gif

David de la Mano

ezgif-5-8c925f9c72ezgif-5-ed932754acezgif-5-00d9ceab98

We Do Art

A. L. Crego Turns Street Art Into Brilliant Animated Gifs

Artist tumblr | Facebook | on Giphy

Photographer and motion designer living in Spain, A. L. Crego is the author of street art works to which he gives life through animated GIF. These frescos in movement interact with the environment around them.

Artist A. L. Crego goes one step further and animates her street art to give it a whole new dimension.

