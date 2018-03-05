A. L. Crego Turns Street Art Into Brilliant Animated Gifs
David de la Mano
- We Do Art
Artist tumblr | Facebook | on Giphy
Photographer and motion designer living in Spain, A. L. Crego is the author of street art works to which he gives life through animated GIF. These frescos in movement interact with the environment around them.
Artist A. L. Crego goes one step further and animates her street art to give it a whole new dimension.
Oh wow, not only are the walls talking now, they actually are starting to move. Great performance!!!
it’s really well done!
