Colorful And Dazzling Nighttime Photographs Of Japan By Naohiro Yako
More info: Naohiro Yako, Instagram, Facebook
Naohiro Yako is a multi-talented photographer, filmmaker, illustrator, media designer, music label owner, VJ, DJ and urban explorer currently based in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan. Naohiro focuses on street photography, he captures the urban scenery of Japan.
(h/t: photogrist)
