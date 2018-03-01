Romantic Portraits Of Women In The Golden Fields By Brad Reuben Kunkle (THE VIA IS NOT ALLOWED)

Skip to content
Romantic Portraits Of Women In The Golden Fields By Brad Reuben Kunkle

Romantic Portraits Of Women In The Golden Fields By Brad Reuben Kunkle

 Website  |  Facebook  |  Instagram

Brad Kunkle, a Brooklyn-based artist, paints gorgeous women with oil, and adorned them with sparkling gold and silver leaf. Each portrait is beautifully crafted — a coalescence of natural world, feminine beauty and the lofty allure of precious metals. But despite of this glamorous scenery, the paintings portray women in melancholic facial expression, seemingly bereft of joy and happiness in life. Nevertheless, the artwork — the painting and leafing of gold and silver — is skillfully and artistically done.

His minimal palette is inspired by the grisailles of early European masters and the haunting quality of antique photographs and daguerreotypes. The surfaces of these oil paintings are embellished with genuine gold and silver leaf. These precious metals are used as symbolic elements as well as visual instruments to interact with viewer’s movements and environment. As a decorative painter in his mid twenties, he leafed entire walls in copper.  Beguiled by the shifting, life-like nature of the surfaces, Brad began to incorporate gilding in his work, which provided the surreal quality he had been looking for to convey his moody, romantic ideas of human nature and ritual.

These paintings are embellished with genuine gold and silver leaf, which reflects light in a room differently than paint. Therefore, they can appear contrastive and unique when the point of view or source of light has changed. ~ Brad Kunkle

H/T:momentsjournal

