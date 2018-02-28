This house was completely covered in ice after five stormy days (The Via are not allowed)

By on

This house was completely covered in ice after five stormy days shoots by John Kucko

Freezing temperatures and heavy winds are not a great combination for a house situated on the shore of a lake.

One house located about 7.5 metres from Lake Ontario – one of the Great Lakes of North America – felt the brunt of recent frigid weather in the New York state.The vacation home was unoccupied at the time, and the combined effects of the cold, wind and ocean spray caused the icy encasement.Photographer John Kucko took the photos after being tipped off by a local.He said he had been receiving many comments about the images being fake, and was “amazed” at the amount of people who thought it was foam.

“When you live along Lake Ontario, or have property along the lake, this will happen especially with the winds we’ve had,” he said.Kucko said the house was encased in layers of ice which appeared to be about 15cm thick on the lake-facing side of the house.

