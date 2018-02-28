Amanda Parer Brings Massive Australian Rabbits to North America (THE VIA ARE NOT ALLOWED)

By on

Amanda Parer Brings Massive Australian Rabbits to North America







Amanda Parer Brings Massive Australian Rabbits to North America

on Instagram.

A light installation of giant inflatable bunnies is touring North America, just in time for Easter. Intrude is by artist Amanda Parer, who wants to invoke the childhood fairytale associations of bunny rabbits, but imbues the work with a darker subtext. “The rabbit is also an animal of contradiction,” writes Parer in her description of the installation. In the artist’s native Australia, rabbits are pests introduced by white colonialists and whose population soon became entirely out of control, decimating many native plant species.

In a statement, the artist said, “I expect people will be drawn to the rabbits’ playful appearance, and I hope they will also take the time to understand the deeper meaning in the work and discuss how our actions impact the natural world in which we all live.”

The installation arrives in San Francisco next week, and will spend the spring and summer New York, LA, Houston, and Colorado. Have the Intrude experience via the video below.

