Animals Sniffing Flowers Is The Cutest Thing Ever (‘via’, a través, from etc, are not allowed.)

Animals Sniffing Flowers Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Flowers have the most alluring smell, and not only to the impressionable bees. We have made a list of photos that show animals enjoying a whiff or two from a petal or bloom. Kittens, nature’s cuddliest critters, look even better when they’re enjoying the sweet scents of flowers. Same goes for bunnies!

Flowers use scent to attract various small critters to carry around their pollen and help them reproduce. Some plants will take any comers, while other have developed an almost symbiotic relationship which certain species. As far as I know, no flower depends exclusively on kittens…yet

h/t :BoredPanda