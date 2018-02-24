Animals Sniffing Flowers Is The Cutest Thing Ever (‘via’, a través, from etc, are not allowed.)

FLOW ART STATION on 24 Feb 2018

Animals Sniffing Flowers Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Flowers have the most alluring smell, and not only to the impressionable bees. We have made a list of photos that show animals enjoying a whiff or two from a petal or bloom. Kittens, nature’s cuddliest critters, look even better when they’re enjoying the sweet scents of flowers. Same goes for bunnies!

Flowers use scent to attract various small critters to carry around their pollen and help them reproduce. Some plants will take any comers, while other have developed an almost symbiotic relationship which certain species. As far as I know, no flower depends exclusively on kittens…yet

h/t :BoredPanda

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: