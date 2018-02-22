French Illustrator Creates Whimsical Characters Out Of Everyday Objects (‘Via’are not allowed.)

FLOW ART STATION on 22 Feb 2018

Website | Facebook

Creative people can often see faces, forms and characters in random everyday objects, and it’s especially fun when artists bring these characters to life in their own ways. French illustrator and sculptor Gilbert Legrand doesn’t only see these characters, but helps others see them as well. He takes everyday objects like scissors, brushes, zippers, or cutlery and turns them into whimsical character sculptures.

The Paris-born artist works in Toulouse as a freelance illustrator and has been creating these imaginative sculptures on the side for over 10 years. Fortunately for us, Legrand regularly exhibits his works in art centres across France, so don’t miss it when you go there!

h/t: visual news

