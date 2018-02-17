Flow Art Station

Mesmerising Light Installations By JamesTurrell

At Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg

James Turrell is an American artist widely known for his explorations of light and space.

“He began his career back in the 1960′s in California at a time when the Light and Space group of artists in Los Angeles was coming into prominence. Here’s a short description of the movement:

Whether by directing the flow of natural light, embedding artificial light within objects or architecture, or by playing with light through the use of transparent, translucent or reflective materials, Light and Space artists made the spectator’s experience of light and other sensory phenomena under specific conditions the focus of their work.”

h/t:theinspirationgrid

Watch the video:

 

 

