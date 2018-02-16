



















Alison Moritsugu Paints on Fallen Logs to Reflect Their Origins

For her project between art and design, simply entitled Log paintings, the Hawaiian artist Alison Moritsugu wanted to pay tribute to forests and countryside, dramatically threatened by the destructive effects of industrialization.

The artist collects most of her canvases in the Northeast, opting for trees that have fallen from storms, or wood that is otherwise going into the chipper. She then lets the wood dry for five to 10 years, and treats it in an anaerobic chamber to prevent bugs.

In each of Moritsugu’s series, the shapes she uses move from loose and natural to concise and geometric. “This reinforced the idea that the land was moving from a natural state to a man-made one,” she explains.

Images courtesy of Alison Moritsugu.

