Impressive Winning Photos of the Epson International Panoramic Awards 2017

“Good Morning Damian Shan”. The overall winner, and open award winner, in the nature/landscape category, is a shot of the Li river in Guangxi province, China. (Photo by Jesus M. Garcia/Epson International Pano Awards 2017- prize 1)

“Engulfed”. A shortlisted entry in the built environment/architecture category, of downtown Dubai. (Photo by Sebastian Tontsch/Epson International Pano Awards 2017)



“Eye of Stokksnes”. This shot of Iceland won the Carolyn Mitchum award. (Photo by Wojciech Kruczynski/Epson International Pano Awards 2017) ‘The Image of Fear,’ Chile, 2nd open landscape (Photo: Francisco Negroni/The EPSON International Pano Awards) ‘Across The Universe,’ California, 3rd place open landscape (Photo: Luca Benini/The EPSON International Pano Awards)

“Temperate Breeze”. Third place in the Carolyn Mitchum awards went to this image of Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Adam Gibbs/Epson International Pano Awards 2017)

“Paepalanthus at Moonlight” Veadeiros Tablelands, Brazil. (Photo by Marcio Cabral/Epson International Pano Awards 2017)

‘Dream of Tuscany,’ Italy, 7th place, open built environment./ Credit: Pavel Oskin/The EPSON International Pano Awards 2017

Consumer,’ Death Valley National Park, California, Epson Digital Art Prize 3rd (Photo: Peter Coskun/The EPSON International Pano Awards)

© Akira Matsui – The award for best film capture went to Akira Matsui for her shot of the dramatic sky over the mountains of Patagonia in Argentina ‘Freedom,’ Tonga, 2nd place Carolyn Mitchum Award / Credit: Rita Kluge/The EPSON International Pano Awards 2017 Open – Built Environment / Architecture category(Credit: Seth Mayer / The Pano Awards) ‘Marina Flow,’ Dubai Marina, UAE, 3rd place open built environment (Photo: Sebastian Tontsch/The EPSON International Pano Awards) Open – Nature / Landscape category. © Juan Pablo De Miguel Moreno / The Pano Awards 2017)

“Karst Layers”, China. Top Ten, Open Nature/Landscapes (© Cedar Kraus / The Epson International Pano Awards

“Rainbow Over Monument Valley”. A Top 10 entry in the amateur nature/landscape category, taken in Arizona. (Photo by Frederic Huber/Epson International Pano Awards 2017)

Credits : Jesus M. Garcia / Toledo City night scene with fog, light and colors, Spain (International Pano Award Winner- prize 2)

“Flysch”, Zumaia, Spain. Epson Digital Art Prize, Top Ten, Open Nature/Landscapes (© Juan Pablo de Miguel / The Epson International Pano Awards)

“Unveiled”. Mandalay in Myanmar. (Photo by Amanda Hughes/Epson International Pano Awards 2017)

Festive attire Patagonia,’ Patagonia, 9th place amateur landscape / Credit: Valeriy Shcherbina/The EPSON International Pano Awards 2017 Dag Ole Nordhaug/The EPSON International Pano Awards “Vibrant Sunset” « Flying Shanghai », Shanghai, China. Open Award Winner, Built Environment/Architecture, Highest Scoring Aerial Image; and Top Ten, Open Built Environment / Architecture / © Javier de la Torre / The Epson International Pano Awards 2017 The Battle. Top Ten, Open Nature / Landscapes, Lagazuoi Mount, Northern Italy. © Isabella Tabacchi / The Epson International Pano Awards

« Poseidon Awakens », La Spezia, Italy. Top Ten, Open Nature/Landscapes (© Paolo Lazzarotti / The Epson International Pano Awards)

“Silent Soldiers”. Deadvlei, Namibia. (Photo by Stuart Bellamy/Epson International Pano Awards 2017)

« Water and Ash », Dettifoss, Iceland. Top Ten, Amateur Nature/Landscapes (© Dustin Lefevre / The Epson International Pano Awards)

Vesteralen, Norway. Photograph: Nicholas Roemmelt/The Epson International Pano Awards

Pavel Oskin’s shot – Dream of Tuscany – that he snapped while on a trip to Italy, which was highly rated in the Pano Awards

Open – Nature / Landscape category (Credit: Ignacio Palacios / The Pano Awards)

“Incoming”, Lake Windamere, Australia. Amateur Award Winner in Nature/Landscape (© Ray Jennings / The Epson International Pano Awards)

Mystic Mountain. Top Ten, Amateur Nature / Landscapes, Utah, USA. © Dustin Lefevre / The Epson International Pano Awards

Credits : Jesus M. Garcia ·/ Whuzi Hill · China ( International Pano Award Winner- prize 3)

Mystical Eltz Castle in Morning Fog. Top Ten, Amateur Built Environment / Architecture, Wierschem, Germany. © Moritz Esser / The Epson International Pano Awards

Open – Nature / Landscape category(Credit: David Swindler / The Pano Awards)

Autumn View. Top Ten, Open Nature / Landscapes. Bled Island stands in the middle of Lake Bled in northwestern Slovenia. © Daniel Fleischhacker Germany

“Odyssey of an Avenue II” by Jan_Smid/ The Pano Awards)

Impressive Winning Photos of the Epson International Panoramc Awards 2017 Instagram – Facebook More infos : Epson International Pano Awards The Epson International Pano awards showcase the work of the best panoramic photographers from around the world.

Source: Epson International Pano Awards