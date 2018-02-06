













Graceful Dancers In The City Streets By Melika Dez

More info: Melika Dez, Facebook

Dance is a freedom of movement you can’t just trap in a studio. That is why Melika Dez, a portrait and choreography photographer, made a bold move and invited dancers to perform in the streets of New York, Paris, Montreal, and Rome and let them shine their freedom to the whole world.

The photographer took pictures of ballet, pole, and street dancers in the busy atmospheres of big cities, striking a stunning balance between strict the shapes and forms of the buildings and the fluidity and grace of the bodies. Scroll down below to see the results of this impressive marriage of obvious differences.

