Skip to content
Trending Topics: artphotographysculpturepaintingdesign

Graceful Dancers In The City Streets By Melika Dez

Leave a Comment

Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_1241-516-2922-17
_MG_6582.jpg
Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_04melika-dez-ballet-taenzer-12
melika-dez-danse-moderne-21 - Copie - CopieMelikaDez31 - Copie - CopieMelikaDez30 - CopieMelikaDez13 - Copieed25-fynwxum20021149bf8-fynwxum2001901MelikaDez1tumblr_p0gcq3fIf91qzng72o10_1280Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_15Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_14Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_13Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_10Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_09Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_05MelikaDez23Melika_Dez_Dance_photography_2017_02MelikaDez21MelikaDez22
a8ff-fynwxum200319827-11
15-3216-2917-2418-2419-2220-2121-1923-1724-1625-1228-10
585f-fynwxum2002972DLpPUIvW0AcovHi30-1031-9

melika-dez-ballet-taenzer-1134-832-935-737-738-739-6

33-9

1-792-743-756-677-659-5410-5111-4412-4313-39 - Copie

42-543-544-545-5Graceful Dancers In The City Streets By Melika Dez

More info: Melika Dez, Facebook

Dance is a freedom of movement you can’t just trap in a studio. That is why Melika Dez, a portrait and choreography photographer, made a bold move and invited dancers to perform in the streets of New York, Paris, Montreal, and Rome and let them shine their freedom to the whole world.

The photographer took pictures of ballet, pole, and street dancers in the busy atmospheres of big cities, striking a stunning balance between strict the shapes and forms of the buildings and the fluidity and grace of the bodies. Scroll down below to see the results of this impressive marriage of obvious differences.

h/t: demilked / fubiz / designyoutrust

 

Published by FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

art, dance, photography
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: