









Denmark Will Have This Amazing New Observation Tower Next Year

More info: EFFEKT

Designed by Danish architecture firm EFFEKT, The Treetop Experience of the camp adventure recreation park in Denmark, will debut in the summer of 2018. Located one hour south of Copenhagen, Denmark, the Treetop Experience begins with a walk through the forest of Gisselfeld Klosters Skove that has various sections to stop and relax, or explore and learn.

The continuous wood ramp is 1,970 ft (600m) long and connects to a 148 ft (45m) tall observation tower with a 360° view.

Located one hour south of Copenhagen, Denmark, the Treetop Experience begins with a walk through the forest of Gisselfeld Klosters Skove that has various sections to stop and relax, or explore and learn.

The winding path leading up the observation tower will be made from timber from the surrounding forest, and weathering steel will be used for the structure. Easily accessible, anyone will be able to enjoy the spectacular views from the top of the tower.

Looking up through the tower, different levels are revealed, and the shape of the tower can be appreciated. The halfway point of the tower is the slimmest part, with the base and top being the largest. This form allows for the tower to organically fit in with the forest canopy.

h/t: contemporist