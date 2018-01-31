Yudy Sauw: Fascinating faces of bugs, bulging eyes to ants’ sensitive antennae

Insects may be small, but they have some of the most intricate faces in the animal kingdom.

Now a wildlife photographer has captured extreme close-ups of the creepy crawlies, revealing the complex compound eyes of flies, aggressive stance of ants and even water drops clinging onto one insect’s hairy face.

The striking images were shot by 33-year-old Yudy Sauw at his home studio in Tangerang, Indonesia.

His models included a soldier fly, red ant and a longhorn beetle, which he painstakingly watched to get the best shot.

While the creatures may not sound particularly exotic, they are interesting. Soldier flies mimic organ pipe mud dauber wasps and longhorn beetles make pests of themselves by boring into wood to damage trees and houses.

To take his photographs, Mr Sauw placed the insects between half an inch (2cm) and four inches (10cm) away from his camera.

He used specialist lighting and a macro lens on his camera to record the creatures’ portraits, before enhancing them on a computer.

Mr Sauw said: ‘I love macrography because I can see clearly what I cannot see with my normal eyes.

‘I can see the small world of insects, what they look like and what they do.’

Insects have the greatest diversity among all other animals on Earth. This is the largest class of living creatures, occupying various ecological niches.

class The name comes from the verb “sech” (incise) and is a tracing from French «insecte», meaning “animal with notches.”

The extraordinary diversity of forms of insects is their striking feature. Described more 1 million species of insects. Every year, at least 7000-7500 describes new species. Insects are very diverse, and most of their species are poorly understood, so the true estimate of the number of existing species is very difficult. Insect body divided into three segmented sections: head, thorax and abdomen. The smallest insects in the world are males parasitic riders Dicopomorpha echmepterygis: their body length of about 0.139 mm. The largest beetles are Hercules Beetle, separate male individuals which reach a length of 171 mm. Vision plays a big role in the lives of most insects. Features of insects caused by facet structure of the eye, which consist of a large number of ommatidia. The largest number of ommatidia found in butterflies (12-17 thousand) and dragonflies (10-28 thousand). Compound eyes: Perception of sounds is done in insects vibroretseptorami located in the calves of the legs. Also, the insects have developed olfactory apparatus. Odor is carried through the olfactory organs situated at the antennae. At the adult stage of development of insects live from several hours to decades. For example, the imago mayflies live from several hours to several days. Records in this area, as a rule, belong to the social insects, whose large nests (ant and termite mounds) can be seen live for decades. Ant uterus live up to 20 years, and the queen termites – to 25. Food selectivity seen in insects complex and varied; they are used to power a variety of sources of organic matter: tissue of animals and plants, organisms, waste products, dead bodies and the remains of animal and vegetable origin. Flight is one of the main modes of transportation set of insects to help them search for food, sexual partner for reproduction, to settle and migrate to escape from predators. Insects first in the world have developed the ability to fly up in the air and, being the only group invertebrate capable of this type of movement. More than 80% of plants pollinated by insects in Europe, and we can confidently say that the flower – the result of co-evolution of plants and insects. Due to the large number of insects and their high activity, life on Earth without these animals would have been impossible.

