“Sky Crystals”: Unraveling The Mysteries Of Snowflakes By The Scientist Photographer Don Komarechka

These images capture the intricate details of minuscule snowflakes, moments before they melt. The shots were taken by Don Komarechka, who has had a lifelong fascination with all things macro – especially snowflakes.

The professional photographer says people often don’t believe that his pictures are real because they’re so perfect.

The Canadian said, “These photos were all taken 2 feet from my back door over the past two winters”.

We’re looking at the intricate details of ice crystals that form in the atmosphere and fall to earth. Snowflakes can possess unending beauty and detail even in a single crystal measuring only a few millimeters in diameter. Here: Who has had a lifelong fascination with all things macro and especially snowflakes.

Komarechka has published a book, titled Sky Crystals: Unraveling the Mysteries of Snowflakes, that combines years of icy photography with knowledge gained from studying snowflakes, delving into the details of the science behind these beautiful natural wonders as well as photographic techniques he uses to capture them. Sky Crystals and prints of The Snowflake are currently available through Komarechka’s website. Source: Don Komarechka