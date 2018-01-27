|
“Sky Crystals”: Unraveling The Mysteries Of Snowflakes By The Scientist Photographer Don Komarechka
More info: Don Komarechka, Instagram, 500px, Flickr
These images capture the intricate details of minuscule snowflakes, moments before they melt. The shots were taken by Don Komarechka, who has had a lifelong fascination with all things macro – especially snowflakes.
The professional photographer says people often don’t believe that his pictures are real because they’re so perfect.
We’re looking at the intricate details of ice crystals that form in the atmosphere and fall to earth. Snowflakes can possess unending beauty and detail even in a single crystal measuring only a few millimeters in diameter. Here: Who has had a lifelong fascination with all things macro and especially snowflakes.