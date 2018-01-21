Street Art by Julien Seth Malland
Street Art by Julien Seth Malland
Street Art by Seth Globepainter Graduated from the National School of Decorative Arts in Paris, French artist Julien Seth Malland, aka Seth Globepainter, created large scale of murals on the street walls of many countries, India, China, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, etc. Many of Malland’s works are collaboration with local artists and full of local cultural elements as well as artistic presentation.
Source: globepainter.com
Categories: art, painting, street art
