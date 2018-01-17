By on ( Leave a comment )

The Incredible Tiniest Paintings You Will Ever See by Hasan Kale

Microartist Hasan Kale creates impossibly small paintings you have to see to believe, using everyday objects as his canvas. The artist has been painting since childhood, starting his career drawing miniatures in Istanbul, Turkey. Kale considers these micro­works a turning point for his career. On his website he explains, “things we usually see can turn into something invisible”, and his work attempts to call attention to that notion. Source:twistedsifter  / buzzfeed and Espacebuzz Watcg

Watch the video:

