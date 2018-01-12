It is time to realize that the meat you swallow, and the derivative products that you use unnecessarily, was first and foremost animals that only hoped to live on earth like you.

Who were tortured and killed in infancy before arriving in your plates.

Respect, and the love of animal life begins here…

It will always be a barbaric and obscene act against nature!

Do you want to continue to participate in the sacrifice of beautiful innocent creatures?

Ashamed to be a member of the self-styled human race. Proud to be ‘that sort of vegan.

_I invite you to follow that path; to inform you, to really think about it, face yourself in all honesty and full realism

See: The Vegan Society