8d2d02e4a7153cd0cd23c03839a9cf36

SUMIJO

1-Sumi Jo sings Frühlingsstimmen (J. Strauss) 조수미, 봄의소리왈츠

2- “O Mio Babbino Caro” (Giacomo Puccini)

3-Sumi Jo – Verdi – Rigoletto – Gilda – Caro Nome

 

Sumi Jo, a Grammy Award-winning South Korean soprano, had been scheduled to perform alongside three top orchestras in mainland China.

The native form of this personal name is Jo Sugyeong.

Sumi Jo (Hangul: 조수미; Hanja: 曺秀美; Korean pronunciation: [tɕo su.mi]; born 22 November 1962) is a Grammy Award-winning South Korean lyric coloratura soprano known for her interpretations of the bel canto repertoire..Sumi Jo – O Mio Babbino Caro (Puccni).

 

Published by FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

4 thoughts on “1- Sumi Jo sings “Frühlingsstimmen” (Johann Strauss). 2- “O Mio Babbino Caro” (Giacomo Puccini). 3- “Rigoletto – Gilda – Caro Nome” (Giuseppe Verdi).

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s