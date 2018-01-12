1-Sumi Jo sings Frühlingsstimmen (J. Strauss) 조수미, 봄의소리왈츠
2- “O Mio Babbino Caro” (Giacomo Puccini)
3-Sumi Jo – Verdi – Rigoletto – Gilda – Caro Nome
Sumi Jo, a Grammy Award-winning South Korean soprano, had been scheduled to perform alongside three top orchestras in mainland China.
Sumi Jo (Hangul: 조수미; Hanja: 曺秀美; Korean pronunciation: [tɕo su.mi]; born 22 November 1962) is a Grammy Award-winning South Korean lyric coloratura soprano known for her interpretations of the bel canto repertoire..Sumi Jo – O Mio Babbino Caro (Puccni).
