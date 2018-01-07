30,000 LED Lights And Long Exposure Turn Budapest Trams Into Time Machines
Image Credits: Krisztian Birinyi
Image Credits: Zsolt Andrasi
Image Credits: Viktor Varga
Image Credits: Peter Almay
Image Credits: Kis Gabo Photography
Image Credits: Peter Lenkei
Image Credits: Istvan Decsi
Image Credits: Rizsavi Tamas
Image Credits: Istvan Decsi
Image Credits: englishhungary.blogspot.com
Most major western cities like Budapest are lit up marvelously for the holiday season, which gives experimental photographers the opportunity to play with the extraordinary effects that lights and long exposure can create! This is especially true of Budapest’s trams, which are decorated with 30,000 bright blinking LED lights every holiday season.
This compilation of different photographers’ work long exposure photos will make you wonder – are these decorated city trams or cosmic time-travelling vehicles?
h/t: 500px
Categories: art, photography, technology
Magic lights
Reblogged this on padener'Zeitgeist.
Reblogged this on Die Erste Eslarner Zeitung – Aus und über Eslarn, sowie die bayerisch-tschechische Region!.
Super cool!
beautiful shots!
