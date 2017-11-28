Antispecies illustrations showing banal scenes of life, but with one detail: the balance of power between Man and animal is reversed.

Humans become oppressed, nonhuman animals oppressors.

From then on, this banality turns into a horror of the cruelty of the scene of an individual who wants one thing: to live and dispose of his body.

These works appeal to our empathy, one of the keys to question the legitimacy of speciesism.

Empathy is different from pity.

It requires putting oneself in the other person’s shoes to better understand and perceive their emotions and feelings.

In the case of non-human animals, empathy results in a shift from executioner to victim (without necessarily being the executioner, but as an individual belonging to the self-proclaimed species).

dominant).

From hunter to hunted.

From eater to eaten.

From entertainment to entertainment object.

From decorator to decorative object.