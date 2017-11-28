 

Paneccasio  | Rhinoceros are victims of poaching for their horn, which is trading for tens of thousands of euros on the Asian black market, because of its supposed medicinal and aphrodisiac properties.

 

  Vin Paneccasio
Puca | Every day 60 billion land animals are killed for their meat in the world (and 1000 billion fish).
Larry Torro | Les animaux sauvages sont chassés lors de safaris et victimes du braconnage, à l’image du lion Cécil.
Nacho Diaz
Maciek Ravs |Dairy cows are artificially inseminated, separated from their newborns, forced to produce 8400 liters of milk a year, and then sent to the slaughterhouse after an average of 5 years.
  Christopher Golebiowski

 

Eric Decetis | French hunters kill about 300,000 birds in a weekend (nearly double the victims of the sinking of the Erika).
Christopher Golebiowski

Dan Piraro
@VinPaneccasio| Dolphin killings occur each year on Taiji Bay in Japan and the Faroe Islands.
  Larry Torro

Ketika Di Dunia Paralel | Rabbits and rodents account for 80% of the individuals used in the laboratories. France is the European country that uses the most animals (2.2 million in 2010 out of the 11.5 million in the European Union). Alternatives exist: antidote-europe.org.
Vin Paneccasio | Seals are mainly hunted for their furs, but also their meats and bones. Hunting occurs on the ice, either remotely by means of a firearm, or by means of a hakapik, which does not immediately kill the animal.
Vin Paneccasio | Circus numbers with animals are at the cost of great animal suffering. In addition to taming, animals must be held in postures that are not natural to them and may degrade their physical states.
Adrian Viera
  kiddhe
  Jerry Lofaro
Dan Piraro
sirius
  Zuvela
  Scott Hilburn

 

  damnkidyk

 

  Sheharzad Arshad
  Christopher Golebiowski
  Andy Singer
  DrBonerman
  Jamie Charteris
  Dan Piraro
  unknown
  Christopher Golebiowski
  Dan Piraro
  reckjulia.tumblr.com
 Vin Paneccasio
  damnkidyk
 Vin Paneccasio
  Vin Paneccasio

Antispecies illustrations reversing the balance of power between the human and the animal. 

Pretty scary thought right? Well that’s the theme of this shocking series of illustrations that are designed to get you to think differently about the way that humans treat animals.
Antispecies illustrations showing banal scenes of life, but with one detail: the balance of power between Man and animal is reversed. Humans become oppressed, nonhuman animals oppressors. From then on, this banality turns into a horror of the cruelty of the scene of an individual who wants one thing: to live and dispose of his body.

These works appeal to our empathy, one of the keys to question the legitimacy of speciesism. Empathy is different from pity. It requires putting oneself in the other person’s shoes to better understand and perceive their emotions and feelings. In the case of non-human animals, empathy results in a shift from executioner to victim (without necessarily being the executioner, but as an individual belonging to the self-proclaimed species). dominant). From hunter to hunted. From eater to eaten. From entertainment to entertainment object. From decorator to decorative object.

Source: la-carotte-masque / Bored Panda

Publié par FLOW ART STATION

The New Contemporary Art is an online magazine publishing the best in art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, and much more. We are passionate about offering you a selection of the most exciting works from established creators or emerging talents. And promote inspiring billets from around the world! (NSFW) @Flowartstation&Cie

