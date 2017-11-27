One Of The World’s Last Remaining Globe-Makers That Use The Ancient Art Of Making Globes By Hand        

It takes each new team member at least 6 months of practising and learning to make a globe

Shading around the coastlines on a 50cm globe.



I figured out how to create globes by trial and error

It took a long time to make one that was perfectly balanced and approx. 2 years before I produced a globe that I could sell.



Favourite part? Putting on the last gore

It is an immense feeling of pride and you can stand back and admire what has taken so long to complete.



Peter hopes his skills can be passed down within his family

Jon, adding detail to an 80cm globe.



Gores with one layer of paint added

We have to make multiple sets of gores matched in colour, if the wet paper is ripped or torn while it is being stretched, it can then be replaced with another perfectly matched gore



Adding a tiny illustration of a polar bear

I feel like people are turning away from a throw-away society where you can get everything quickly but it soon falls apart.



One of the challenges in globe making is the fight with Pi – if you don’t constantly measure and re-measure, you will be unable to complete the process



Section of the world in water

This piece of paper is called a gore, it is left in water for just the perfect amount of time before it is then stretched and manipulated onto a sphere without tearing or overlapping



Painting Scotland

We all love what we do and are happy to come to work everyday, i don’t think many people could say that of their jobs and we realise we are very lucky.



Our largest globe… the 127cm Churchill



What does it take to be a globemaker? Incredible amount of patience and the ability to re-train your body

You have to re-train your body in a almost tai-chi manner to do everything with great control and precision.



Isis started painting around the coastlines in England and is working her way around Cambodia, Vietnam & towards the Americas



Our office dog George and some finished globe behind him



Halfmade World

An 80cm world globe in progress, the first half of the gores must be laid perfectly before the second half can be matched up on the other hemisphere