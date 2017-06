Spectacular Old Watch Steampunk Sculptures by Sue Beatrice



Sue Beatricel aka (All Natural Arts) is an artist who recycles old vintage watch parts and turns them into beautifully intricate sculptures. This true jack-of-all-trades is also a talented sand sculptor and painter, and uses her many talents to perfect her watch sculptures. Beatrice writes that her recycled sculptures are “Earth-friendly and artistic items sensitive to the limits of our natural resources.