Your Beautiful Eyes photo series by Suren Manvelyan

Be warned, looking into somebody else’s eyes might never be the same again after seeing the following pictures by Suren Manvelyan.
He captures the human eye with macro photography and this look into our windows of the soul is simply unbelievable.
I don’t know how much the iris structure of a person tells you about the personality but I would love to take that close look at the eyes of my friends.
It is quite natural when you shoot macro shots of insects and plants, but to try to make a picture of the eye? I did not expect these results. I was not aware they are of such complicated appearance. Everyday we see hundreds of eyes but do not even suspect they have such beautiful structure, like surfaces of unknown planets.
source: DOP