Hypnotizing Spiral Staircase Photography
Stairs are probably the last thing that would come to mind if someone were to ask you about potentially interesting photography subjects, but these spiral and helical staircases beg to differ. They are standing proof that, with the right perspective, even a set of stairs can make for an absolutely stunning photograph.
Most of these photos owe their appeal to these staircases’ hypnotizing spiral forms. Spiral staircases are appreciated by architects and designers for the extraordinary columns of space that they can create and for their dynamic forms. Technically, however, most of them are helical stairs, not spiral – true spiral stairs must revolve around a central point, while helical stairs revolve at a set distance from a central point.