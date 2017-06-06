Wonderfully Animal Comics by Liz Climo

When She’s Not Drawing The Simpsons, Liz Climo Makes Funny Animal Comics

Step into the wonderfully wacky world of Liz Climo, where animals of all species enjoy witty jokes, adorable friendships, and everyday joys together. In her trademark style, the artist uses two panels and a minimalist, folksy style to deliver punchlines that are both clever and sweet. Her charming characters may have fins, feathers, and Climo, who works as an animator for The Simpsons as her day job, has been busy since we last shared her work in October. She’s created many new comics, released wall and desk calendars, and even published a brand-new children’s book titled Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad.