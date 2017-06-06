WARNING [Shocking Content] – The Unsettling and Creepy Sculptures of Choi Xooang

by FLOW ART STATION
June 6, 2017
Leave a comment
art

FLOW ART STATION

Choi-Xoo-Ang-11

galerie-albert-benamou-choi-xooang-reflection_large

1300699155871_500

1284363727300_500

Choi-Xoo-Ang_web22

rE8NTiX

[SHOCKING CONTENT]

The Unsettling Creepy Sculptures of Choi Xooang

Coming from South Korea, Choi Xooang has been sculptig for almost 14 years now. Introduced to sculpture in an art school, he was immediately struck by the medium and the possibility of creating an actual and tangible object. Both fascinating and disturbing, Xooang’s figures show his concerns about human condition in the society. Although the intricate details make them as hyperrealistic as the works of Ron Mueck, Xooang’s sculptures are often surreal at the same time, having their bodies disorted or merged with other species. Open for numerous interpretations, they leave the viewer with unsettling feelings. But as the Korean artist said in a recent interview with Yatzer, “If one feels uncomfortable physically or mentally when viewing my work, I would say it worked.”

at Galerie Albert Benamou

Enregistrer

View original post

Posted by

FLOW ART STATION is a new contemporary magazine dedicated to the art with an eclectic cultural content. For the Web generation, we are the true portal of trends, selected among the most famous art sites with emerging talent from around the world. Your recommended dose of art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, fashion, surrealism, all contemporary art and much more @flowartstation &Co

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s