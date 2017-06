These completely out-of-this-world cosmic creations are created by

Brighton based Photographer Jack Hardwicke (aka The Eidophusikon).



Patternbank are loving theawesome clash of colours and the

otherworldly abstract qualities ofthese pieces. Are they photographs,

paintings, scientific experiments or

fragments from the outer regions of the universe – who knows?, but one

thing is for sure they are incredibly mesmerising and beautiful.



Source: blog.patternbank