Digital Artist Turns Real Animals Into Cubic Creations

by FLOW ART STATION
June 6, 2017
Leave a comment
art

FLOW ART STATION

mine-craft-characters-1mine-craft-characters-2mine-craft-characters-6mine-craft-characters-3mine-craft-characters-12mine-craft-characters-7mine-craft-characters-13mine-craft-characters-15mine-craft-characters-14mine-craft-characters-9mine-craft-characters-10mine-craft-characters-17mine-craft-characters-11mine-craft-characters-16mine-craft-characters-4mine-craft-characters-8mine-craft-characters-5

Digital Artist Turns Real Animals Into Cubic Creations

RetoucherAditya Aryanto from Jakarta, Indonesia recently had a simple idea: what if real life animals looked more like the cubic creations in the game Minecraft ?

on Behance

Curiosity sufficiently piqued, he took to Unsplash and Pixabay to find some great public domain images to play with, pulled them into Photoshop, and began liquifying curves into unnaturally straight lines. Before he knew it, he had everything from Tigers to Bunnies looking like they’d just been taken out of the box and hadn’t had time to really fluff out yet.

h/t:petapixel

Enregistrer

View original post

Posted by

FLOW ART STATION is a new contemporary magazine dedicated to the art with an eclectic cultural content. For the Web generation, we are the true portal of trends, selected among the most famous art sites with emerging talent from around the world. Your recommended dose of art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, fashion, surrealism, all contemporary art and much more @flowartstation &Co

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s