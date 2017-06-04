Tiny portraits by South African painter Lorraine Loots

Cape Town-based artist Lorraine Loots, last featured for her 365 Postcards for Ants paintings, is back with new awesome miniature paintings.

Her latest project titled ‘Potluck 100’ is a collection of 100 new miniature paintings to be done throughout 2015, over 25 weeks.

Lorraine breakdowns her paintings into four different themes, naming them ‘Microcosm Monday’, ‘Tiny Tuesdays’ featuring vintage book covers, ‘Fursdays’ for her collection of animal paintings, and ‘Free Fridays’ for any images that doesn’t fall into any of these categories.