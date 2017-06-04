Tiny portraits by South African painter Lorraine Loots

by FLOW ART STATION
June 4, 2017
Leave a comment
art, featured, painting

Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-14Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-16
Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-17Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-18
6_A_Miniature_Painting_a_Day_by_Lorraine-Loots_yatzerminiature-paintings-postcards-for-ants-lorraine-loots-9Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-5Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-2Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-1Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-8Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-12Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-13Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-4Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-7Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-6Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-9Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-3Lorraine-Loots-Nebula-11
73b59d5d03dd986d870bec158c522e36
100-pinturas-en-miniatura-lorraine-loots-13
miniature-paintings-postcards-for-ants-lorraine-loots-8
lorraine-loots-postcards-for-ants-1lorraine-loots-postcards-for-ants-18Lorraine-Loots-2365postcardsforants-farfalla-640x6402c88488e6ee15f732bca50df1009d3b0492c724e187eeed6b07485fdbb642bf7c99be18eb83c1d7d49190d71b3325dfa

Amazingly Realistic Tiny portraits by painter Lorraine Loots

Instagram

Cape Town-based artist Lorraine Loots, last featured for her 365 Postcards for Ants paintings, is back with new awesome miniature paintings.

Her latest project titled ‘Potluck 100’ is a collection of 100 new miniature paintings to be done throughout 2015, over 25 weeks.

Lorraine breakdowns her paintings into four different themes, naming them ‘Microcosm Monday’, ‘Tiny Tuesdays’ featuring vintage book covers, ‘Fursdays’ for her collection of animal paintings, and ‘Free Fridays’ for any images that doesn’t fall into any of these categories.

h/t: cubebreaker

Posted by

FLOW ART STATION is a new contemporary magazine dedicated to the art with an eclectic cultural content. For the Web generation, we are the true portal of trends, selected among the most famous art sites with emerging talent from around the world. Your recommended dose of art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, fashion, surrealism, all contemporary art and much more @flowartstation &Co

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s