Caroline

Shelter Puts Dogs In A Photobooth To Get Them Adopted – The Results Were just Excellent!

June 4, 2017
Anthony

creativespotting.com-the-dogs-photo-booth-by-guinnevere-shuster-11Guinnevere Shuster

Louis

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-25Guinnevere Shuster

Andie

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-24Guinnevere Shuster

Star

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-13.jpgGuinnevere Shuster

Chief

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-15Guinnevere Shuster

Charlie

creativespotting.com-the-dogs-photo-booth-by-guinnevere-shuster-7Guinnevere Shuster

Wyler

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-10Guinnevere Shuster

Bay

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-27.jpgGuinnevere Shuster

Hercules

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-7Guinnevere Shuster

Rupert

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-9Guinnevere Shuster

Roxy

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-3
Guinnevere Shuster

Sally

adopted-dog-teton-pitbull-humane-society-utah-2Guinnevere Shuster

Utah photographer shows off their sweet personalities with insightful snapshots

Shelter puts dogs in a photobooth to get them adopted and the results are all that! These amazing shelter dogs in a photobooth will be the most incredibile thing you’ll see today. The dogs were placed in a photobooth to capture their exact personalities, in order to get them adopted.

An animal rescue and adoption organization based in Utah, U.S., came up with the most incredible idea in order to find a new home for the dogs from their shelters.

Guinnevere Shuster is the mastermind photographer behind this awesome photo shooting and we can only wish that more creative initiatives will find a way to help our little furry friends.

This photobooth shooting was a real success and that all the dogs have already been adopted!

Watch this Video:

 
