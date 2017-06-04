Shelter Puts Dogs In A Photobooth To Get Them Adopted – The Results Were just Excellent!

Louis
Andie
Star
Chief
Charlie
Wyler
Bay
Hercules
Rupert
Roxy
Sally
Utah photographer shows off their sweet personalities with insightful snapshots
Shelter puts dogs in a photobooth to get them adopted and the results are all that! These amazing shelter dogs in a photobooth will be the most incredibile thing you’ll see today. The dogs were placed in a photobooth to capture their exact personalities, in order to get them adopted.
An animal rescue and adoption organization based in Utah, U.S., came up with the most incredible idea in order to find a new home for the dogs from their shelters.
Guinnevere Shuster is the mastermind photographer behind this awesome photo shooting and we can only wish that more creative initiatives will find a way to help our little furry friends.
This photobooth shooting was a real success and that all the dogs have already been adopted!
Via Facebook / Instagram
h/t collective-evolution
