Exquisite Interior Photos: Beauty of Italy’s Opulent Architecture captured by David Burdeny

juin 3, 2017
Hunting Lodge (Rotunda), Stupingi Palace, Piedmont, Italy

Palazzo Colonna, Rome, Italy, 2016

Ca’ Rezzonico II, Venice, Italy, 2012

Map Room, Villa Farnese, Caprarola

Reggia-di-Caserta-Caserta-Italy-2016

Reggia di Caserta, Caserta, Italy, 2016

Pastel-Room-Racconigi-Italy-2016

Tenuta Berroni, Racconigi, Italy, 2016

Royal Palace of Caserta Theatre, Naples, Italy, 2016

Gran Galleria, Reggia di Venaria Reale, Torino

Castle of Sammezzano, Tuscany, Italy, 2016

Palazzo Madama, Turin, Italy, 2016

Mirror Room, Ducal Palace, Mantua, Italy, 2016

Palazzo Colonna, Rome, Italy 2016

Castello, Racconigi, Italy, 2016

Library, Napoli, Italy, 2016.

Trompe-l%u2019œil-Napoli-Italy-2016.jpg

Trompe-l’œil, Napoli, Italy, 2016

on  Facebook | Instagram

The series itself could be a study of Italy’s hidden heritage—from the unexpectedly colorful Castle of Sammezzano, an example Moorish Revival architecture that began construction in 1605 and has remained closed to the public for 25 years, to the luxurious hunting lodge at the Stupingi Palace, former residence of the Royal house of Savoy turned UNESCO World Heritage Site. The images display the intricate interiors full of craftsmanship, whether it be Murano glass chandeliers or elaborately frescoed ceilings, capturing an age when Italy was a world leader.

FLOW ART STATION is a new contemporary magazine dedicated to the art with an eclectic cultural content. For the Web generation, we are the true portal of trends, selected among the most famous art sites with emerging talent from around the world. Your recommended dose of art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, fashion, surrealism, all contemporary art and much more @flowartstation &Co

