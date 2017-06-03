Exquisite Interior Photos: Beauty of Italy’s Opulent Architecture captured by David Burdeny

The series itself could be a study of Italy’s hidden heritage—from the unexpectedly colorful Castle of Sammezzano, an example Moorish Revival architecture that began construction in 1605 and has remained closed to the public for 25 years, to the luxurious hunting lodge at the Stupingi Palace, former residence of the Royal house of Savoy turned UNESCO World Heritage Site. The images display the intricate interiors full of craftsmanship, whether it be Murano glass chandeliers or elaborately frescoed ceilings, capturing an age when Italy was a world leader.
