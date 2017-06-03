Enigmatic and Artistic Self-Portraits by Noell Oszvald

Enigmatic and Artistic Self-Portraits by Noell Oszvald

Noell Oszvald is a talented 25 years old self taught photographer and visual artist based in Budapest, Hungary. She does not consider herself a photographer, Noell shoots amazing aesthetically simple and black and white self-portraits.

