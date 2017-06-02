Traveling Landscapes: Miniature Landscapes to Travel by Kathleen Vance

0
Written by FLOW ART STATION
travelinglandscapesunseeker_l

Traveling Landscapes: Miniature Landscapes to Travel by Kathleen Vance

As part of her ongoing series titled Traveling Landscapes, New York-based artist Kathleen Vance constructs entire landscapes inside of old steamer trunks and repurposed luggage. Many of the pieces incorporate real running water, soil, and living plant life to form encapsulated environments, though others are constructed from common model making materials and resin. The pieces are intended to speak to the fragility of drinking water reservoirs and issues of water rights

Vance recently unveiled a larger site-specific installation titled Traveling Landscape: Precious Cargo with ROCKELMANN & at VOLTA NY 2017.

Via:Installation Magazine //Inhabitat)

Enregistrer

Enregistrer

Laisser un commentaire

Choisissez une méthode de connexion pour poster votre commentaire:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte WordPress.com. Déconnexion / Changer )

Image Twitter

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Twitter. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Facebook

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Facebook. Déconnexion / Changer )

Photo Google+

Vous commentez à l'aide de votre compte Google+. Déconnexion / Changer )

Annuler

Connexion à %s