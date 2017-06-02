This Cambodian Artist Is Taking Doodling To Another Level

More info: Instagram

Cambodian artist Visoth Kakvei masterfully brings together symbolism and style, and no sketchbook has enough pages for his creativity.

The 27-year-old graphic designer usually draws his works freehand and the pieces take 3-6 hours to finish, but sometimes Kakvei feels it’s not enough. So, to make his incredibly intricate maze-like illustrations even more stunning, the artist digitally enhances them, making the doodles appear as if they’re popping out from the pages.

His mostly nature-inspired designs have already earned Visoth a staggering 800k following on Instagram and his fan army only keeps on growing.

h/t:Bored Panda