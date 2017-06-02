Sculptor Matthew Simmonds Carves Realistic Interiors Into Marble and Stone

art-matthew-simmonds-03art-matthew-simmonds-05art-matthew-simmonds-02art-matthew-simmonds-featureart-matthew-simmonds-06marble-stone-sculptures-matthew-simmonds-24
art-matthew-simmonds-09marble-stone-sculptures-matthew-simmonds-8Matthew-Simmonds-sculptures-16marble-stone-sculptures-matthew-simmonds-4art-matthew-simmonds-07Matthew-Simmonds-sculptures-8
marble-stone-sculptures-matthew-simmonds-13Matthew-Simmonds-sculptures-6
Matthew-Simmonds-sculptures-1

Matthew Simmonds started out studying art history at University of Anglia, UK and found his real calling studying stone carving. He has a feel for classical architecture because he has worked on some restorations, including Westminster Abbey, and the cathedrals of Salisbury and Ely. Most of these works are no more than a foot and a half high, which makes the attention to detail all the more remarkable.“Drawing on the formal language and philosophy of architecture, the work explores themes of positive and negative form, the significance of light and darkness, and the relationship between nature and humanendeavour.

 via Yatzer

