Beautiful dreamlike photo art by Hüseyin Şahin

A selection of the beautiful surreal collages of Huseyin Sahin, a Turkish artist and art director who leads us into a dreamlike and poetic universe.

Visual artist Hüseyin Şahin blends together digital photographs to create stunning, surreal images that combine technology, nature and humankind.

Take a look at few captivating images developed by the talented artist.