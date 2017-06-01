Wisteria
This 390 Year-old Bonsai Tree Survived Hiroshima
Japanese Red Maple
Bonsai Forest
Azalea
This Bonsai Tree Is Over 800 Year Old
Bonsai Maple Forest In Autumn
Apple Tree
Bonsai Chile Tree
Pyracantha
Apple Tree
Sakura
Apple Tree
Not An Average Bonsai
Bougainvillea
Autumn Maple
The Most Beautiful And Unique Bonsai Trees In The World
Bonsai trees are awesome. They look beautiful, they fit in your house, they encourage patience and dedication, they relieve stress, and they help to purify the air. What’s not to like? People have been caring for Bonsai trees for over a thousand years. The ancient horticultural practice originated in China, where it was known as “penzai”, and was later redeveloped under the influence of Japanese Zen Buddhism.
