Intricate and Poetic Papercuts by Parth Kothekar

Artists from around the world continue to amaze us with their amazing creations made from humble paper. Parth Kothekar, an artist from India, is blowing our minds. His intricate black or white designs include butterflies, bicycles, feathers, bank notes, cats and even feminine silhouettes – all made from a single sheet of paper.