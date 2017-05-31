Badlands Desert Photographed by Guy Tal
Photographer Guy Tal captures glimpses of color in the harsh terrain of the American West.
Plants in American desert or desert-like areas have evolved to make the most of their challenging environment. In the spring, when they receive moisture, they spring into action, doing what they can to conserve as much water as possible and to bloom and reproduce quickly. These blooms can be very short-lived to conserve moisture, which is why they can be a rare sight.
