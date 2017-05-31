A Photographer Captures a Surrealistic Frog Rodeo on a Beetle

Hendy Mp, a talented wildlife photographer based in Indonesia, has captured what is probably one of the weirdest spectacles we’ve ever seen – a tree frog going for a wild rodeo ride on the back of a giant horned wood-boring beetle. The tree frog is a Reinwardt’s Flying Frog, a threatened species that can glide down from trees with the skin between its fingers and toes.

The wild and adorable scene was captured not far from Mp’s home in Sambas, Indonesia. Mp is a fan of macro photography, and uses it to capture beautiful larger-than life photos of the many different beautiful insects, reptiles and amphibians native to Indonesia.

