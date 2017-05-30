Immersive Interactive Installation in an Art Gallery in London

Written by
https://londonartreviews.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/web-150629_teamlab-main-work.jpg?w=990&h=558

Immersive Interactive Installation in an Art Gallery in London

In January 25th, an installation by teamLab named Transcending Boundaries was visible at Pace Gallery in London This decline is in fact divided in two artworks: a first one called Universe of Water Particles, which represents a virtual waterfall flowing all along the gallery ; and a second one (Flowers Bloom on People) which consists in the apparition of flowers depending on the movements of the spectators. A spectacular and poetic installation that demonstrates the trend of including the audience in the artistic experience h/t:Time Out

WATCH THE VIDEO:

 

Advertisements
Posted in art, contemporary art, digital art, exhibition, installation, light, technology, video

FLOW ART STATION is a new contemporary magazine dedicated to the art with an eclectic cultural content. For the Web generation, we are the true portal of trends, selected among the most famous art sites with emerging talent from around the world. Your recommended dose of art, design, photography, illustration, dark art, pop culture, fashion, surrealism, all contemporary art and much more @flowartstation &Co

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: