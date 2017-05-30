Immersive Interactive Installation in an Art Gallery in London

In January 25th, an installation by teamLab named Transcending Boundaries was visible at Pace Gallery in London This decline is in fact divided in two artworks: a first one called Universe of Water Particles, which represents a virtual waterfall flowing all along the gallery ; and a second one (Flowers Bloom on People) which consists in the apparition of flowers depending on the movements of the spectators. A spectacular and poetic installation that demonstrates the trend of including the audience in the artistic experience h/t:Time Out
