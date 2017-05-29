Posted byFLOW ART STATION
 Crystal Creations by Michele Astolfi

Born in Bologna, he completes his studies through Italy, Switzerland, United States and Paris. Being a fan of photography and of digital processing, he experiments the combination between the image and the different materials such as silk, crystal, natural stone and resins. Then he will include, a collection of complement panels in the production line of the family company, dedicated to complements like lamps, picture frames, mirrors and trays. He gets an unexpected success with this collection. His work evolves in this direction, creating unique objects by the use of new techniques and materials, up to precious and exclusive collections for the furniture field.

source: Michele Astolfi

