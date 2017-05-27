May 27, 2017 Colorizing History: Stunning GIFs Show Black and White Vintage Photos Getting Colorized animated gifs, animation, art, GIFs, photography, vintage, No Comments animated gif, before and after, black and white, colorized, flowartstation, GIFs, historical photos, photographers, vintage SHARE IF YOU LIKE!Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window) Colorizing History: Stunning GIFs Show Black and White Vintage Photos Getting Colorized Dutch website NSMBL recently posted a collection of GIFs showing the “before” and “after” of digital colorization of classic black and white photographs. That alone is interesting, but better yet, the process is revealed in the form of animated GIFs. Vintage monochromatic photos come alive with hues right before our eyes. Enregistrer Like this:Like Loading... Sur le même thème