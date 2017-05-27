Colorizing History: Stunning GIFs Show Black and White Vintage Photos Getting Colorized

Dutch website NSMBL recently posted a collection of GIFs showing the “before” and “after” of digital colorization of classic black and white photographs.
That alone is interesting, but better yet, the process is revealed in the form of animated GIFs. Vintage monochromatic photos come alive with hues right before our eyes.

