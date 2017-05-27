28 Magical Paths Begging To Be Walked

Autumn In The White Carpathians

amazing-paths-23Image credits: Janek Sedlar

Spring In Hallerbos Forest, Belgium

Image credits: Kilian Schönberger

Rhododendron Tunnel in Reenagross Park, Kenmare Ireland

Rhododendron Laden Path, Mount Rogers, Virginia, USA

Winter Forest Path, Czech Republic

Padley Gorge, Peak District, UK

Image credits: James Mills

Spring In Spencer Smith Park, Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Spring In Dog Mountain, Washington, USA

Jacaranda Tree Alley

Cotton Tree Alley In Taiwan

Mount Rainier, Washington, USA

amazing-paths-34Image credits: Danielle Hughson

Spring In Woodburn, Oregon, USA

Dark Hedges In Ireland

Taiping Mountain Path in Taiwan

Hitachi Seaside Park Path In Japan

Forest Trail In Bavaria, Germany

Russian Forest Path

Winter Sunrise On Path In Campigna National Park , Italy

Migliarino San Rossore Park Path In Pisa, Italy

Bamboo Path In Kyoto, Japan

Autumn Path

Path Up To The Halnaker Windmill in Sussex, UK

Autumn Path In Kyoto, Japan

Tunnel Of Love, Ukraine

Wisteria Flower Tunnel Path in Japan

 Springtime Path In Holland

Path Under Blooming Trees In Spring

Forest Path In Autumn

Image credits: Lars Van De Goor

Roads and paths pervade our literature, poetry, artwork, linguistic expressions and music. Even photographers can’t keep their eyes (and lenses) off of a beautiful road or path, which is why we collected this list of 28 amazing photos of paths.Paths like these have a powerful grip on the human imagination – they can bring adventure, promise and change or solitude, peace and calm. There’s nothing like a walk down a beautiful path to clear your head – or to fill it with ideas!
