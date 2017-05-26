Glass Reflection Colorful by Chris Wood

art, conceptual, featured, installation, light, No Comments
, , , , , , , , , ,

tumblr_nyeiuuStAf1ql08jto7_1280tumblr_nyeiuuStAf1ql08jto4_1280ChrisWood8Chris-Wood-Solo-Exhibition_Preview_03ChrisWood7Chris-Wood-Solo-Exhibition_Preview_12
Chris-Wood-Solo-Exhibition_Preview_14Chris-Wood-Solo-Exhibition_Preview_25Chris-Wood-Solo-Exhibition_Preview_31Chris-Wood-Solo-Exhibition_Preview_32Chris-Wood-Solo-Exhibition_Preview_42
ChrisWood6tumblr_nyeiuuStAf1ql08jto1_500

Glass Reflection Colorful by Chris Wood

English artist Christine Wood uses little squares in glass to create very beautiful circular artworks where the light reflects different colorful patterns on the wall. She plays with geometry, shadows and the viewers’ perception.
h/t: Fubiz Media

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: