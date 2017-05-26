May 26, 2017 Glass Reflection Colorful by Chris Wood art, conceptual, featured, installation, light, No Comments Chris Wood, circles, colorful, flowartstation, geometry, glass, glass art, installation, patterns, reflection, shadows SHARE IF YOU LIKE!Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window) Glass Reflection Colorful by Chris Wood English artist Christine Wood uses little squares in glass to create very beautiful circular artworks where the light reflects different colorful patterns on the wall. She plays with geometry, shadows and the viewers’ perception. h/t: Fubiz Media Like this:Like Loading... Sur le même thème