Dark Ethereal Portraits by Nadia Maria

art, conceptual photography, dark art, photo-manipulation, photography, portrait, No Comments
, , , , , , , , ,

nadiamaria-19
nadiamaria-10
nadiamaria-20
nadiamaria-12
nadiamaria-4-700x465
Nadia_Maria-05-840x558
nadiamaria-0
nadiamaria-1nadia-maria-04nadiamaria-30nadia-maria-03nadiamaria-29nadia-maria-08nadiamaria-6nadiamaria-11nadiamaria-13nadiamaria-16nadiamaria-18nadiamaria-23nadiamaria-25nadiamaria-26image-6-600pxnadiamaria-2-700x465

Dark Ethereal Portraits by Nadia Maria

Nadia Maria is a photographer based in Bauru, Sao Paulo, who creates dark, figurative images that capture stories of emotional pain, awakening, and transformation. Featured here is a series of her images depicting nude men and women enmeshed in constellation-like patterns, looking skyward, or curled up and charted out like geometric equations. Contrasting light with darkness—subjectivity with the unfeeling, beautiful void of space—Maria’s photographic poetry speaks to the body’s relation to the soul, and what it means to be alive.

Via Juxtapoz

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: