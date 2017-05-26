















Dark Ethereal Portraits by Nadia Maria

Nadia Maria is a photographer based in Bauru, Sao Paulo, who creates dark, figurative images that capture stories of emotional pain, awakening, and transformation. Featured here is a series of her images depicting nude men and women enmeshed in constellation-like patterns, looking skyward, or curled up and charted out like geometric equations. Contrasting light with darkness—subjectivity with the unfeeling, beautiful void of space—Maria’s photographic poetry speaks to the body’s relation to the soul, and what it means to be alive.

Via Juxtapoz