The magic Tokyo, neon lights of the streets at night captured by Liam Wong

Liam Wong injects a unique cyberpunk flavour into his images, casting a light upon the dark corners and back alleys that twist throughout Tokyo. His photographs manage to precisely capture the dynamism of the bustling city lit by bright neon signs and artificial lights, making one question the reality depicted in each photograph. With a distinct futuristic feel, most of bWong’s portfolio gives the sense that you were dropped into the middle of a stylish video game set in Japan’s animated capital.
