The magic Tokyo, neon lights of the streets at night captured by Liam Wong

17966203_796347603875394_2895127843059861657_oCity%u2019s-Neon-Glow-Streets-Nightlife-Captured-By-Liam-Wong-Shinjuku-Nights-0115128959_698861476957341_5615224156222132851_o14666084_679389398904549_3548406261693948714_nCity%u2019s-Neon-Glow-Streets-Nightlife-Captured-By-Liam-Wong-Akasaka-Nights-01-1200x798City%u2019s-Neon-Glow-Streets-Nightlife-Captured-By-Liam-Wong-Shibuya-Nights-03tumblr_olovv66hyk1vqvqeeo1_1280 - CopieLiamWong_09 - CopieLiamWong_01 - CopieLiamWong_02 - Copietumblr_o5xy6gUaSA1qg1lg1o1_1280 - CopieLiamWong_10 - CopieLiamWong_06 - Copievqr4wc6shbsw2uyzswvr - CopieLiamWong_03 - CopieLiamWong_05tumblr_ojxzutLKbu1vqvqeeo1_1280 - Copie12479226_1717026428510362_753735041_n - Copietlilcfsqoiicopcresxs - Copie12965779_1076750492347314_435320286_n (1) - Copie12940079_1309742249042718_312907123_n - Copietumblr_olib3aSbvS1vqvqeeo1_1280 - Copieg4c0qnvmsxf9wio5ydsy - CopieLiamWong_04 - Copie

The magic Tokyo, neon lights of the streets at night captured by Liam Wong

Liam Wong  injects a unique cyberpunk flavour into his images, casting a light upon the dark corners and back alleys that twist throughout Tokyo. His photographs manage to precisely capture the dynamism of the bustling city lit by bright neon signs and artificial lights, making one question the reality depicted in each photograph. With a distinct futuristic feel, most of bWong’s portfolio gives the sense that you were dropped into the middle of a stylish video game set in Japan’s animated capital.

    1. Thank you! Yes! I agree! This artist is famous.
      The people prefer images where the streets are too bright, showy, thinking it is, “the must”!
      (An example that I often see on the WorPress Discover, because here everyone is a photographer …)
      It’s been a long time since I know the difference between good and bad artists. To know the good taste this is learned.
      If I find the blogger and his pictures, I show you.
      I would like to know your opinion! if possible.
      _The fine art must be done in shade with a good taste of detail; For there to be magic.
      It’s a bit like making love. I think.
      Very few pseudo-photographers do not capture the very essence, how to dose; Brightness, intensity, angles etc …
      Thus obtaining a perfect aesthetically homogeneous mixture and a trait of mistery.
      Truly,
      V.

