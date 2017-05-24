Collages and animated GIFs – The latest strange creations by Matthieu Bourel
A selection of the latest creations by French artist Matthieu Bourel, who uses old images, photos and illustrations to create strange and surreal portraits. With artists such as Max Ernst, René Magritte and Kurt Schwitters as mentors, it is not surprising that this Frenchman in Berlin is developing a special interest in this technique. Matthew Bourel also makes animated versions of some of his creations, leading to weird and psychedelic animated GIFs.